State Board approves new A&M Journalism degree starting this fall

Texas A&M System
Texas A&M System(Texas A&M University System)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved a new Texas A&M Bachelor of Science degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism.

These programs will be available for students at Texas A&M in College Station beginning this fall.

According to the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, these face-to-face programs will require 120 semester credit hours of instruction beginning in fall 2023. The programs would offer internships, including a unique opportunity to assist with live broadcasts and develop content for ESPN SEC Network Productions. Texas A&M says students will develop skillsets that lead to jobs in a variety of industries.

According to the agenda, degrees will translate to career opportunities in print media and television news, including careers in digital media, communications, and marketing.

A&M Leaders told the board about 50 current students are prepared to transition to the new program this fall.

Currently, the Texas A&M College of Arts and Sciences is on the search for a new Dean after Interim Dean, Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, announced he plans to step down at the end of July. This announcement was following the botched hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy, who was going to oversee the new journalism department

“I feel in the light of the controversy surrounding recent communications with Dr. Kathleen McElroy that this is the best thing that I can do to preserve the great things that we have achieved over the last year in creating the College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M,” Bermúdez said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Acting president releases first statement after A&M controversies
Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp (Source: Official Photo)
Chancellor Sharp meets with Faculty Senate Executive Committee to discuss concerns
Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham
Land Commissioner releases statement following involvement in Texas A&M Professor investigation
Contractors are going to be installing center medians in certain areas.
TxDOT to begin work adding raised medians to Briarcrest and Villa Maria Road in Bryan

Latest News

30 dogs will be ready to be adopted Saturday at BigShots Aggieland for a reduced fee of $18
Aggieland Humane Society’s kennels full; $18 adoption event this Saturday
Faculty expressed shock at the extent to which political pressures have interfered in a...
Faculty worry about Texas A&M’s future after controversies over higher ed politicization
30 dogs will be ready to be adopted Saturday at BigShots Aggieland for a reduced fee of $18
Aggieland Humane Society's kennels are full; $18 adoption event this Saturday
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - July 27