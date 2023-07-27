State Board approves new A&M Journalism degree starting this fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved a new Texas A&M Bachelor of Science degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism.

These programs will be available for students at Texas A&M in College Station beginning this fall.

According to the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, these face-to-face programs will require 120 semester credit hours of instruction beginning in fall 2023. The programs would offer internships, including a unique opportunity to assist with live broadcasts and develop content for ESPN SEC Network Productions. Texas A&M says students will develop skillsets that lead to jobs in a variety of industries.

According to the agenda, degrees will translate to career opportunities in print media and television news, including careers in digital media, communications, and marketing.

A&M Leaders told the board about 50 current students are prepared to transition to the new program this fall.

Currently, the Texas A&M College of Arts and Sciences is on the search for a new Dean after Interim Dean, Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, announced he plans to step down at the end of July. This announcement was following the botched hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy, who was going to oversee the new journalism department

“I feel in the light of the controversy surrounding recent communications with Dr. Kathleen McElroy that this is the best thing that I can do to preserve the great things that we have achieved over the last year in creating the College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M,” Bermúdez said in a statement.

