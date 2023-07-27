Tickets available for Twin City Mission’s 60th anniversary gala

There will be a dinner, live & silent auctions, raffle, live music and dancing
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is celebrating 60 years of service in the Brazos Valley with a groovy gala.

The Peace, Love and Giving Gala will be held Saturday, August 12 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

There will be a dinner, live & silent auctions, a raffle, live music by the Emerald City Band, and dancing.

Single tickets are $300 and sponsorships are available for the event. Raffle tickets are also available for purchase.

Founded in 1963, Twin City Mission is the oldest private social service agency serving the Brazos Valley.

The nonprofit also provides services free of cost to survivors of domestic violence and dating violence in all seven counties of the Brazos Valley.

For more information, go to Twin City Mission’s website.

