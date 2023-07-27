Treat of the Day: Family Thanks First Responders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week, a family in Montgomery County had a reunion to thank the first responders who helped save the life of Edwin Cruz.

Less than three months ago, Edwin wasn’t feeling well. His condition quickly worsened before he went unresponsive. His wife, Julia, jumped into action calling 911, and followed the instructions of dispatcher Austyn Roach, starting CPR.

The first person to arrive on scene was a Willis police officer, who took over CPR and applied an AED to shock Edwin’s heart to a normal rhythm. Minutes later, firefighters and paramedics arrived to take over his care.

After a very short hospital stay, Edwin was released home and was back to work just a few weeks later.

During a reunion, Edwin, Julia, and their three children thanked all the first responders.

