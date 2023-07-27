Worker at apartment complex accused of attacking man

College Station police say the worker became irate and attacked a man who criticized his work.
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man working on an apartment is facing charges after police say he attacked another man who wasn’t happy with his work.

On Tuesday afternoon, College Station police were dispatched to the Gateway at College Station apartments on Holleman Drive for reports of a fight.

Authorities say Fernando Hernandez, 43, was performing work inside a unit, and after being asked to redo the work in the apartment, Hernandez allegedly became irate.

Police say he started destroying the work he did and then physically assaulted the victim. He also pulled out a box cutter and took several swings at the victim’s wife, according to an arrest report.

Hernandez is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury, and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

He is being held on a $43,000 bond and has an ICE immigration hold in place.

