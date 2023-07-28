Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Caterpillar

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Caterpillar is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 28.

This sweet girl is about 3-years-old.

She’s been at the shelter since April and is ready to find her forever home.

According to the shelter, they are in “crisis mode” right now. On Thursday they had about 90 dogs in their care but are only designed to house 48.

To help encourage adoptions, they’re having a special at BigShots Aggieland on Saturday.

The Par for Paws Adoptions Special and Fundraiser will by from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thirty dogs will be ready to be adopted for a reduced fee of $18.

Take a look at Caterpillar and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

