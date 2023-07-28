Another headliner added to Hullabaloo Music Fest lineup

The lineup for the Hullabaloo Music Fest is growing.
The lineup for the Hullabaloo Music Fest is growing.(Destination Bryan)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The lineup for the Hullabaloo Music Fest is growing.

Destination Bryan announced Thursday that Josh Ward will be the headliner at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan on Labor Day weekend.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will headline at the Grand Stafford Theater.

Many other artists are performing as well including Paul James, Greenbeard, Rickshaw Billies Burger Patrol, LVVRS, That Band Honey, Mary Charlotte Young, Kitsch, Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers, and many more local & regional acts.

Tickets are only $10 and get you into all four venues all day long.

You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Faculty expressed shock at the extent to which political pressures have interfered in a...
Faculty worry about Texas A&M’s future after controversies over higher ed politicization
Faculty Senate letter send July 27, 2023
Texas A&M Faculty Senate to meet with Acting President over suspended professor
Sound of Freedom raises questions about human trafficking in local community.
‘Sound of Freedom’ movie raises questions about human trafficking in BCS community
Texas A&M System
State Board approves new A&M Journalism degree starting this fall

Latest News

To prepare for back to school, new and incoming Bryan Collegiate High students attended Panther...
New Bryan Collegiate students learn what it means to be a Panther
Bryan ISD is looking for educators who would like to participate in it’s Raising Leaders Academy.
Bryan ISD offers program to train potential school leaders
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Roman Popadiuk, sat down with KBTX Friday to discuss how he...
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine discusses on going war, continued needs
Local children's author pop up held at Whimsy and Wild Emporium.
Whimsy and Wild Emporium hosted local children’s author pop up
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting to appoint interim president, authorize to ‘negotiate a potential settlement of claims of Kathleen McElroy’