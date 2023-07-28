Another headliner added to Hullabaloo Music Fest lineup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The lineup for the Hullabaloo Music Fest is growing.

Destination Bryan announced Thursday that Josh Ward will be the headliner at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan on Labor Day weekend.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will headline at the Grand Stafford Theater.

Many other artists are performing as well including Paul James, Greenbeard, Rickshaw Billies Burger Patrol, LVVRS, That Band Honey, Mary Charlotte Young, Kitsch, Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers, and many more local & regional acts.

Tickets are only $10 and get you into all four venues all day long.

You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.