BCS radio station finalist for Marconi Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of our local radio stations is getting national recognition.

Candy 95 is nominated for the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award Station of the Year in the Contemporary Hits Radio category.

The radio station is just one of five stations nominated nationwide.

They are up against some big competition. Others nominated are from New York City, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Jacksonville.

“Wow! To be nominated and recognized as one of the best radio stations in America is an honor,” Bryan Broadcasting Operations Manager and Candy 95 Program Director Rob Mack wrote. “Not only that but to be standing next to our peers from the biggest cities in the U.S. says something.”

He went on to say “I always have this mentality that our goal is to make Aggieland a better place to live. Whether that be through music, entertainment, events or even providing the community a platform for their message to reach the masses. We strive to serve the public interest in everything we do, each day.”

The winner will be announced on October 25.

