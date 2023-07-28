Brazos Valley Food Bank to host 30th annual Feast of Caring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Food Bank has a fun lunch opportunity next week that also helps the hungry in our community.

The 30th annual Feast of Caring fundraiser is Wednesday, August 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazos Center.

The buffet style, come-and-go luncheon features beans, rice, sausage, salad and dessert served by local celebrities. The meal is free, but donations are encouraged to support the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

A recommended donation is in the amount that a single person, couple or family would spend if going out to lunch.

Donations of cash, check or credit card will be accepted at the Brazos Center.

There will be a golf cart valet service to and from the parking lot.

BVFB uses funds raised at Feast of Caring to support 36 agency partners and nine special programs across six counties in the Brazos Valley: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Robertson and Washington.

For more information or to donate online, go to bvfb.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.