Bryan firefighters travel to help fight several wildfires across the state

Bryan firefighters travel to help fight several wildfires across the state
Bryan firefighters travel to help fight several wildfires across the state(Bryan Fire Department)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - High fire danger continues to impact the state of Texas. Wildfires are burning all across the state at this time.

One of those fires in the Blum Fire. It’s burning in Hill County which is North of Waco.

Some Bryan firefighters are helping fight the Blum Fire.

At last check, the fire had burned through 300 acres and is only 30% contained.

Bryan firefighters are also in West Texas helping with the Rock Pile Fire. That one is burning in Jeff Davis County.

At last check, the Rock Pile Fire had burned 180 acres and was 65% contained.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Faculty expressed shock at the extent to which political pressures have interfered in a...
Faculty worry about Texas A&M’s future after controversies over higher ed politicization
Faculty Senate letter send July 27, 2023
Texas A&M Faculty Senate to meet with Acting President over suspended professor
Sound of Freedom raises questions about human trafficking in local community.
‘Sound of Freedom’ movie raises questions about human trafficking in BCS community
Texas A&M System
State Board approves new A&M Journalism degree starting this fall

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
A total of $49,044.24 were raised during the four-day event at Texas Roadhouse in College...
Thousands of dollars raised during tip-a-cop fundraiser
The city of Navasota is partnering with the inspirational country music association to host a...
Preliminary round of National talent show ‘The Sound’ is coming to Navasota