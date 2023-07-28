Bryan firefighters travel to help fight several wildfires across the state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - High fire danger continues to impact the state of Texas. Wildfires are burning all across the state at this time.

One of those fires in the Blum Fire. It’s burning in Hill County which is North of Waco.

Some Bryan firefighters are helping fight the Blum Fire.

At last check, the fire had burned through 300 acres and is only 30% contained.

Bryan firefighters are also in West Texas helping with the Rock Pile Fire. That one is burning in Jeff Davis County.

At last check, the Rock Pile Fire had burned 180 acres and was 65% contained.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.