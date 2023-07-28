Bryan ISD offers program to train potential school leaders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is looking for educators who would like to participate in it’s Raising Leaders Academy.

Those who participate in the academy will be “empowered to apply practical transformational leadership concepts” as well as develop the skills needed to excel as a leaders within the district. Brian Merrell, Bryan ISD executive director of school leadership, secondary campuses said the idea was created to keep talent within the district as well as provide upward mobility.

There are two routes for participants: aspiring assistant principals and aspiring principals. Each track will have 15 to 20 participants selected.

Those looking to apply for the aspiring assistant principal route must be a current teacher, counselor, instructional coach, etc., currently enrolled in a principal program or hold a valid principal certification, and be recommended by a principal or department supervisor.

Aspiring principals must hold a valid principal certification, be a current assistant principal, and be recommended by a principal or department supervisor.

“We’ll be working with them to be able to grow our own, so we will be able to have basically a sitting stock of assistant principals and those wanting to be principals,” Merrell said.

The district has a large amount of instructional leaders, according to Merrell, so keeping that talent within the district is paramount.

“We’re all competing for the same thing, those resources, those employees, so we wanted to keep them,” Merrell said. “We’re also hoping for neighboring districts to see that we promote from within. We’re not opposed to bringing in talent when available, but at the same time we recognized we have such tremendous capacity and leadership in this district.”

When educators stay in district it allows them to build a relationship with the children they teach and their families.

“When we have that continuity between those relationships it’s critical,” Merrell said. “I know the parents, I know the grandparents, the aunts, the students, all the relationships and I have that experience. When you see that we get representation from our district which is exactly what we want.”

Participants will go through staff development training, learning from each other as well as partners with the district, administrators and directors, Merrell said.

“It’s really just acknowledging and appreciating the talent that we have,” Merrell said. “Knowing that there are going to be opportunities not only in the opportunities to become an assistant principal, but your going to use that in all facets of education. You’ll use in teaching and just working with families.”

Applications open on July 31 and close on Aug. 25. Interviews will be held from Sept. 5-15. The program is free for all Bryan ISD employees.

“For those who are maybe considering Bryan or College Station, or want to move to town, we would love to be their destination, so as they’re considering neighboring districts, we want to attract that talent,” Merrell said. “It’s just something that differentiates us, it’s something we believe will bring applicants in.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.