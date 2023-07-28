Chase ends in College Station, DPS still searching for suspect

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are searching for a man who ran away after a car chase that began in Navasota and ended in College Station.

DPS told KBTX a trooper stopped a 2014 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation Thursday, July 27, around 9:30 p.m. The driver, later identified as Nelson Alexis Tobar Ruiz, initially stopped and the trooper asked the driver to exit the vehicle. “During the roadside investigation, the Trooper smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle,” a statement from DPS said. Ruiz then returned to the vehicle and began driving away. Eventually, Ruiz stopped on the SH 6 feeder road near Raintree Dr. in College Station and was able to run on foot.

DPS is still searching for Ruiz and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

