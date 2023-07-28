Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge dropped in June to lowest level in more than 2 years

A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its May report on consumer spending. The report contains a measure of inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of consumer prices that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve fell last month to its lowest level since March 2021, the latest sign that inflation in the United States is steadily cooling from its once-painful highs.

Prices rose just 3% in June from 12 months earlier, down from a 3.8% annual increase in May, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.2% from May to June, up slightly from 0.1% the previous month.

Last month’s sharp slowdown in year-over-year inflation largely reflected falling gas prices, as well as milder increases in grocery costs.

Still, a measure of “core” prices, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, remained elevated even though it also eased last month. Those still-high underlying inflation pressures are a key reason why the Fed raised its short-term interest rate Wednesday to a 22-year high.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that Americans’ willingness to keep spending, despite two years of high inflation and 11 Fed rate hikes over 17 months, remains a powerful driver of the economy. Consumer spending rose 0.5% from May to June, up from 0.2% the previous month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Faculty expressed shock at the extent to which political pressures have interfered in a...
Faculty worry about Texas A&M’s future after controversies over higher ed politicization
Faculty Senate letter send July 27, 2023
Texas A&M Faculty Senate to meet with Acting President over suspended professor
Francine’s Country Pavilion in Iola
Efforts underway to update liquor laws in Grimes County
Contractors are going to be installing center medians in certain areas.
TxDOT to begin work adding raised medians to Briarcrest and Villa Maria Road in Bryan

Latest News

Feel Good Friday - July 28, 2023
Texas A&M basketball player makes surprise visit to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley
Applause - July 28, 2023
Applause - July 28, 2023
People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
Report: Emmys postponed amid writers, actors strike
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership...
Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly