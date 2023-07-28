Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine discusses on going war, continued needs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The war in Ukraine has continued for 18 months and currently there are civilian injuries, land mines covering the country and shelling that continue to hit vulnerable areas.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Roman Popadiuk, sat down with KBTX Friday to discuss how he sees this war going.

In 1992, Popadiuk was the very first U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine when the country broke from the Soviet Union. At the time, he says he could have never seen this war coming.

“No one really thought that these two modern countries would go to war like this and I think the surprise to most people was twofold, the war actually started and the surprise was how bad the Russian military was and how unprepared it was,” Popadiuk said.

When the war first began, reports showed Russian tanks destroyed and Russian soldiers surrendering, but also Ukrainian civilians facing soldiers themselves and humanitarian efforts in full swing for those trying to leave.

Popadiuk says the high morale seen at the beginning of the war has not wavered.

“Putin’s famous article of July of two years ago he wrote that Ukraine never existed as a country nor do Ukrainians exist as a people. That basically says this country doesn’t exist. These people don’t exist,” he said. “These people do exist. This country does exist and the Ukrainians want to show that they’re fighting for their own territory. So it’s not just a question of fighting an adversary. It’s fighting for your own identity and so that gives a lot of strength to the Ukrainian people to maintain their sovereignty, their independence and their identity.”

Billions of dollars worth of military and humanitarian aid from the United States and across the world help Ukraine keep up with the war. Here at home, some organizations in the Brazos Valley are also lending a hand.

Popadiuk is a board member for Elevate Ukraine, which is based in College Station. They work to provide medical and equipment needs, but they’re also looking ahead and planning for a strong future after the war in Ukraine.

“It brings together a number of Texans as well as people from throughout the United States whose goal is to provide immediate human caring assistance to Ukraine and here I’m talking mostly medical equipment such as trauma kits, tourniquets, things of that nature and also communications equipment as well as generators to meet electrical needs,” he said.

Elevate Ukraine and another local organization, the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation have recently teamed up. Both organizations have many of the same goals in mind and a lot of experience combined, President Lena Denman, says this matchup is vital to helping others.

“I went [to Ukraine] in May for about two weeks and the needs are beyond outstanding and continue just to be absolutely heartbreaking. Everyone from infants and neonatal intensive care units who we just recently bought baby formula for, to soldiers who need prosthetic limbs and the conditions near the front lines are far worst,” she said. “You can’t do it without collaboration. It is absolutely the key way for nonprofit organizations to be able to make a lasting impact. So we all have connections and expertise that the other lacks and so when we work together that synergy enables people’s lives to absolutely be saved in Ukraine.”

Since the war began, the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation has sent $3.3 million worth of aid to Ukraine.

Both organizations say anyone can help, whether it’s on the ground or by contacting political leaders to share their support for aid from right here in the United States.

“The resilience of the Ukrainian people is beyond anything that I’ve ever encountered. The culture is unique and beautiful. But what I want people in the United States to understand is that in order for them to survive and for them to thrive they’re absolutely going to have to have our support,” Denman said.

“This is not just a war between Ukraine and Russia. This really is a war over freedom and international law and our national security, people have to realize that,” Popadiuk said.

While he was shocked at how long this war has already lasted, Popadiuk says he’s hopeful for an end in the next year.

“I wouldn’t want to give a timetable because it’s too dangerous, you know, but I I think it’s going to take a few months before anyone starts really moving in the direction of getting down to the [negotiation] table and of course, a lot of it depends on the actual performance of the Ukrainians on the military side. As I mentioned the Russians are losing more territory so there is an incentive for them to try to stop their bleeding there, I’m talking political bleeding, of losing territory and trying to solidify what they’ve been able to gain on the field,” he said.

Learn how you can donate or volunteer with Elevate Ukraine here. Learn about the lifesaving medications and equipment being supplied to those in Ukraine from the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation and donate here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.