Free Music Friday: Dale Watson

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dale Watson joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on July 28.

Watson is Alabama-born and Texas-raised. He is known for his classic honky-tonk style and has been performing across the country for over two decades.

He is still releasing new music too.

“I just released my 30th album,” Watson said. “Came out July 7th.”

Watson is performing in College Station on Saturday, July 29 at Calvary Court as part of the Summer Live Music Series starting at 7:30 p.m.

He shared a performance of his band performing Watson’s song “Way Down”. You can find that performance in the player below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Faculty expressed shock at the extent to which political pressures have interfered in a...
Faculty worry about Texas A&M’s future after controversies over higher ed politicization
Faculty Senate letter send July 27, 2023
Texas A&M Faculty Senate to meet with Acting President over suspended professor
Sound of Freedom raises questions about human trafficking in local community.
‘Sound of Freedom’ movie raises questions about human trafficking in BCS community
Texas A&M System
State Board approves new A&M Journalism degree starting this fall

Latest News

Free Music Friday: Dale Watson interview
Free Music Friday: Dale Watson performance
Free Music Friday: The Derailers
Free Music Friday: The Derailers
Free Music Friday: Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome
Free Music Friday: Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome