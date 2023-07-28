Free Music Friday: Dale Watson

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dale Watson joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on July 28.

Watson is Alabama-born and Texas-raised. He is known for his classic honky-tonk style and has been performing across the country for over two decades.

He is still releasing new music too.

“I just released my 30th album,” Watson said. “Came out July 7th.”

Watson is performing in College Station on Saturday, July 29 at Calvary Court as part of the Summer Live Music Series starting at 7:30 p.m.

He shared a performance of his band performing Watson’s song “Way Down”. You can find that performance in the player below.

