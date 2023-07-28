Gear up for Aggie graduation at Aggieland Outfitters

Find all your graduation needs at Aggieland Outfitters.
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thomas Ehrhardt with Aggieland Outfitters says they are stocked and ready to meet all your Aggie grad needs.

And at the top of the graduation list, for most students, is style.

“We have our men’s polos and stuff for graduation. We’ve got button ups, quarter zips, and polos. Anything you can think of and there’s a whole bunch of different styles and fabrics,” said Ehrhardt.

Ladies can also find something to wear across the graduation stage too! There is a wide selection of tops and dresses.

And for friends and family looking for gift ideas, hop into Aggieland Outfitters!

“We’ve got some things that you can customize and make really special like our ring crest that have their class year on them and we’ve got our ring pillows that we embroider with your name and class year too.”

Another great gift idea is a whiskey and decanter set that can be customized as well.

Ehrhardt says there are some new things on the horizon for Aggieland Outfitters, a new store location!

“We’re really excited to open our new store off of George Bush Drive on Fairview. We’re across from The Association of Former Students and it is going to be awesome. It will be a little bit bigger than our current store, but it’s really exciting!”

Until then, there a two Aggieland Outfitter locations to visit.

  • University Drive Store Location- 303 University Dr.
  • George Bush Store Location- 208 George Bush Dr.

