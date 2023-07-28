Houston men arrested in Brazos County, accused of robbing ATMs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Houston men are in custody after being accused of stealing more than $21,000 from ATMs.

According to police Stanley Varner, 25, Jonathan Walker, 37, Devon Williams, 26, and Travion Wright, 26, traveled from Houston to Wichita, Kansas in a rented vehicle.

Detectives there say they used a hook and chain attached to a stolen F-250 truck to pry open the ATM and steal money from it.

Using highway license plate readers authorities were able to determine which direction the men were traveling.

While on SH 6 Thursday, Bryan police officers stopped the men and recovered the money.

The men were arrested and charged with felony theft.

They are being held in the Brazos County Jail on a $50,000 bond each.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.