New Bryan Collegiate students learn what it means to be a Panther

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to school events are in full swing, with Bryan ISD going back to the classroom in just a few weeks.

To prepare, new and incoming Bryan Collegiate High students attended Panther Camp this week.

The student-led gathering consisted of two six-hour days. Students got to know each other, the campus, the expectations and what it means to be a great Bryan Collegiate Panther.

