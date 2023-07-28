New Bryan Collegiate students learn what it means to be a Panther
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to school events are in full swing, with Bryan ISD going back to the classroom in just a few weeks.
To prepare, new and incoming Bryan Collegiate High students attended Panther Camp this week.
The student-led gathering consisted of two six-hour days. Students got to know each other, the campus, the expectations and what it means to be a great Bryan Collegiate Panther.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.