Pick, stomp, and sip at Messina Hof’s ‘Harvest Festival’

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof’s Annual Harvest Festival is all about friends, family, and Texas wine.

Choose a weekend in August and get to picking and stomping the very grapes that go into making Messina Hof’s award-winning Ports.

During Harvest Festival, Messina Hof offers a range of daytime and evening events, complete with their own unique attractions. The Harvests take place Aug. 4, 5, 11, 12, 19, 25, and 26.

At Daytime Harvests, you will receive a souvenir “Harvest Crew” t-shirt signed with your very own purple footprints and spend the day learning what goes into producing award-winning Texas wine from the winemaker and owners.

You can upgrade your Harvest experience with a build-your-own-brunch-box at our brunch buffet and mimosa bar by purchasing the Harvest Plus Pass. After picking and stomping, go on a behind-the-scenes tour and tasting experience.

You can purchase your Daytime Harvest Festival passes here.

A night among the vines awaits you during the Moonlit Harvests. Once you pick and stomp the grapes in your “Harvest Crew” t-shirt, you can enjoy a delicious Vineyard Cuisine buffet and great selections from the wine bar as you socialize and dine over the vineyard.

Purchase your passes for the Moonlit Harvest Festival here.

