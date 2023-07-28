Preliminary round of National talent show ‘The Sound’ is coming to Navasota

By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota is partnering with the inspirational country music association to host a preliminary competition for a national talent show called “The Sound”.

The preliminary competitions are happening in 4 cities across the nation and the showcase in Navasota will be held on Oct. 21.

If you move on to the finale, you will get the opportunity to perform on the Grand Ole Opry House Stage during the Inspirational Country Music Association Awards.

The winner of the national competition will earn a package that includes a professional songwriting session, the recording of a six-song EP and two radio releases.

If you are wanting to turn in your submission, you can do it by clicking here.

