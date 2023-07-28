Pride Community Center gala is sure to be ‘All That Jazz’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your best jazzy cocktail attire and grab a ticket to the first ever Pride Community Center gala – All That Jazz!

This gala is the major fundraiser for the center, whose budget is dependent on the success of the event. The gala allows Pride Community Center to offer programs for the community, conduct outreach, and other community activities. Proceeds from the 2023 gala will go towards the Pride Community Center Capital Campaign for a physical center.

If you want to support the center but you are not able to attend, you can buy a ticket that can be donated to a community member that cannot afford a ticket themselves. This is a great option for out-of-town supporters.

There are also plenty of sponsorships available for both businesses and individuals.

Plus, if you would like to place an advertisement in the gala’s commemorative booklet, ad space is available. Ads may be provided in full color or black and white.

The All That Jazz gala is happening on Aug. 19, 2023 at the Brazos Cotton Exchange in Bryan. Doors open to the public at 6:30 pm.

Following the gala, keep the fun going with the official after party just up the street at Halo!

The deadline for table reservations and sponsorships is Aug. 10, so act quickly. For sponsorship opportunities, auction Item donations, advertising, and other Information, email Rick Burgess.

You can contact the Pride Community Center with questions at 979-217-1324.

