Rockdale man in jail on allegations of sexual assault of a child facing new charges

Jamarr Zamora is being held on a $215,000 bond.
Jamarr Zamora is being held on a $215,000 bond.(Mugshot provided by the Milam County Sheriff's Office.)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A man who is booked in the Brazos County Jail is now facing additional charges out of Milam County.

Jamarr Zamora is now facing three counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of trafficking.

That’s in addition to the two sexual assault of a child charges he is facing in Brazos County.

Zamora was booked into the Brazos County Jail on Nov. 29, 2022.

He is being held on bonds totaling $215,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Acting president releases first statement after A&M controversies
Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp (Source: Official Photo)
Chancellor Sharp meets with Faculty Senate Executive Committee to discuss concerns
Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham
Land Commissioner releases statement following involvement in Texas A&M Professor investigation
Contractors are going to be installing center medians in certain areas.
TxDOT to begin work adding raised medians to Briarcrest and Villa Maria Road in Bryan

Latest News

College Station in Barbie World
What Brazos Valley towns would look like in Barbie World
Caldwell in Barbie World
If Barbie lived in Caldwell
College Station in Barbie World
College Station in Barbie World
Candy 95 is nominated for the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award Station of the...
BCS radio station finalist for Marconi Award