Rockdale man in jail on allegations of sexual assault of a child facing new charges

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A man who is booked in the Brazos County Jail is now facing additional charges out of Milam County.

Jamarr Zamora is now facing three counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of trafficking.

That’s in addition to the two sexual assault of a child charges he is facing in Brazos County.

Zamora was booked into the Brazos County Jail on Nov. 29, 2022.

He is being held on bonds totaling $215,000.

