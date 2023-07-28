Rockdale man in jail on allegations of sexual assault of a child facing new charges
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A man who is booked in the Brazos County Jail is now facing additional charges out of Milam County.
Jamarr Zamora is now facing three counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of trafficking.
That’s in addition to the two sexual assault of a child charges he is facing in Brazos County.
Zamora was booked into the Brazos County Jail on Nov. 29, 2022.
He is being held on bonds totaling $215,000.
