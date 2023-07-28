SEC Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers(Mississippi St Athletics)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Mississippi (KBTX) - Mississippi State is going through an unfortunate transition after head coach Mike Leach passed away last December. The team is now rallying around new head coach Zach Arnett as they plan to honor Leach’s legacy this year.

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Cremuedy explained that not much has changed having Arnett in charge. “Having him already as a defensive coordinator I already knew he was a hard-coaching coach,” Crumedy said. “He’s already doing that as a head coach. He’s going to make sure everybody does their job and we’re going to do it to the fullest, really,” Crumedy added.

“We’ve had eight months to digest everything,” Arnett said on moving on after Leach. “We know, guess what? We’re going to roll the football out there and we’re going to play football again. It’s tragic what happened to Coach Leach. I certainly wish my head coaching tenure came under different circumstances. Starkville, Mississippi is a special place. Mississippi State University is a special place, and they deserve to have a football team who’s ready to line up and compete,” Arnett added.

Arnett hired Appalachian State’s offensive coordinator, Kevin Barbay, and Mississippi State probably won’t have as big of an air raid attack as it did under Leach.

“I think the biggest difference in this offense is just a more balanced attack, maybe,” Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers explained. “11, 12 personnel. More design runs and more runs in the run game, schematically,” Rogers added.

When Arnett was interviewing Barbay, he asked, “What’s the identity? What’s the offense going to look out for when it runs out there?” Arnett continued, “It was really refreshing to hear, but Kevin said, I can’t give you that answer until I know who the best 11 players are. It’s about identifying the best players and getting them on the field.”

With all the changes, there are some constants like veteran quarterback Will Rogers returning.

“It’s pretty comforting to know you have a quarterback coming back who has the most SEC starts of any quarterback in the league going into this season,” Arnett said. “He’s the SEC career completions record holder,” Arnett added.

One of the dates the Bulldogs are looking forward to this year is November 11th when they take on Texas A&M in College Station.

“First of all, that’s my favorite place to play besides Starkville,” Rogers exclaimed. “Kyle Field is number two on my list,” Rogers added.

“Their stadium gets pretty loud,” Mississippi State running back Jo’Quavious Marks said. “It’s a big stadium. Holds a lot of people. They play some great football up there,” Marks added.

Mississippi State will try to make its 14th straight bowl game this year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Faculty expressed shock at the extent to which political pressures have interfered in a...
Faculty worry about Texas A&M’s future after controversies over higher ed politicization
Faculty Senate letter send July 27, 2023
Texas A&M Faculty Senate to meet with Acting President over suspended professor
Sound of Freedom raises questions about human trafficking in local community.
‘Sound of Freedom’ movie raises questions about human trafficking in BCS community
Texas A&M System
State Board approves new A&M Journalism degree starting this fall

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
As things continue to heat up across not only the state but the nation, Forest Service...
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
Aggie football players host football clinic with Boys & Girls Club
Aggie football players host football clinic with Boys & Girls Club
SEC Preview: Auburn Tigers News 3 at 10
SEC Preview: Auburn Tigers News 3 at 10