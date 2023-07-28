SEC Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Mississippi (KBTX) - Mississippi State is going through an unfortunate transition after head coach Mike Leach passed away last December. The team is now rallying around new head coach Zach Arnett as they plan to honor Leach’s legacy this year.

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Cremuedy explained that not much has changed having Arnett in charge. “Having him already as a defensive coordinator I already knew he was a hard-coaching coach,” Crumedy said. “He’s already doing that as a head coach. He’s going to make sure everybody does their job and we’re going to do it to the fullest, really,” Crumedy added.

“We’ve had eight months to digest everything,” Arnett said on moving on after Leach. “We know, guess what? We’re going to roll the football out there and we’re going to play football again. It’s tragic what happened to Coach Leach. I certainly wish my head coaching tenure came under different circumstances. Starkville, Mississippi is a special place. Mississippi State University is a special place, and they deserve to have a football team who’s ready to line up and compete,” Arnett added.

Arnett hired Appalachian State’s offensive coordinator, Kevin Barbay, and Mississippi State probably won’t have as big of an air raid attack as it did under Leach.

“I think the biggest difference in this offense is just a more balanced attack, maybe,” Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers explained. “11, 12 personnel. More design runs and more runs in the run game, schematically,” Rogers added.

When Arnett was interviewing Barbay, he asked, “What’s the identity? What’s the offense going to look out for when it runs out there?” Arnett continued, “It was really refreshing to hear, but Kevin said, I can’t give you that answer until I know who the best 11 players are. It’s about identifying the best players and getting them on the field.”

With all the changes, there are some constants like veteran quarterback Will Rogers returning.

“It’s pretty comforting to know you have a quarterback coming back who has the most SEC starts of any quarterback in the league going into this season,” Arnett said. “He’s the SEC career completions record holder,” Arnett added.

One of the dates the Bulldogs are looking forward to this year is November 11th when they take on Texas A&M in College Station.

“First of all, that’s my favorite place to play besides Starkville,” Rogers exclaimed. “Kyle Field is number two on my list,” Rogers added.

“Their stadium gets pretty loud,” Mississippi State running back Jo’Quavious Marks said. “It’s a big stadium. Holds a lot of people. They play some great football up there,” Marks added.

Mississippi State will try to make its 14th straight bowl game this year.

