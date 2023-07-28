Summer Food Truck Friday: M&M Food Truck & Catering

By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 28, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a BCS business known for its Cajun and Creole flavors. It’s M&M Food Truck & Catering, and the “M&M” stands for the Moores, Carol Moore and Major Moore.

The couple started their business in 2020 at the Renegade Bakery & Culinary Studio. During that time, they had a set menu so people could pick up their food from the bakery or have it delivered.

Carol Moore said they decided to invest in a food truck after they started to get invited to events.

“We were like let’s invest in a food truck so we can travel,” Carol Moore said. “We got a food truck, and it’s been up from there. We’ve been doing festivals, private lunches, parties, weddings. You name it, we’ve done it.”

Customers can expect a lot of different dishes from the Moores when they’re at an event. Their menu includes fried fish and shrimp, chicken and shrimp alfredo, stuffed turkey legs and seafood boils.

Major Moore loves incorporating his over 20 years of cooking experience into the food.

“I want to make sure our food truck is one of the best food trucks here,” Major Moore said.

Along with Major Moore’s food, the food truck itself stands out. The Moores turned an old school bus into their food truck. Carol Moore said the red food truck is another way they hope to stand out.

For more information on M&M Food Truck & Catering and to see where the Moores will be next, click here.

The two can also be found at Big O Tires at least twice a week selling some of their Cajun and Creole-inspired foods. It’s located at 2319 Texas Avenue in College Station.

