Texas A&M basketball player makes surprise visit to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley

By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 28, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week, Texas A&M basketball standout Wade Taylor IV made a surprise visit to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.

The Aggie showed up with backpacks and school supplies to help the kids get ready for the new school year.

He also shared some words of encouragement and motivation.

