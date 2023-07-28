Thousands of dollars raised during tip-a-cop fundraiser

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s tip-a-cop fundraiser was a big success.

A total of $49,044.24 were raised during the four-day event at Texas Roadhouse in College Station.

Officers from Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Brazos County Constables, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas A&M University Police Department, Blinn Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Navasota Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety participated.

Even though officers are done waiting tables, you can still donate online to help them reach their $50,000 goal. You can do so by clicking here.

All the money raised benefits the Special Olympics.

