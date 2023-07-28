What Brazos Valley towns would look like in Barbie World

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Barbie seems to be taking over the world, including the Brazos Valley.

Thursday both the City of College Station and the City of Caldwell share fun pictures of popular landmarks across town but in pink.

Below you can find what College Station would like if it were made of plastic.

Autoplay Caption

Below you can see what it would look like if Barbie lived in Caldwell.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.