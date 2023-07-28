What Brazos Valley towns would look like in Barbie World

College Station in Barbie World
College Station in Barbie World(CIty of College Station)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Barbie seems to be taking over the world, including the Brazos Valley.

Thursday both the City of College Station and the City of Caldwell share fun pictures of popular landmarks across town but in pink.

Below you can find what College Station would like if it were made of plastic.



Below you can see what it would look like if Barbie lived in Caldwell.



