Whimsy and Wild Emporium hosted local children’s author pop up

Local children's author pop up held at Whimsy and Wild Emporium.
Local children's author pop up held at Whimsy and Wild Emporium.(KBTX)
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local children’s authors were invited to come and share their books at Whimsy and Wild Emporium on Friday.

Jordan Knight, an employee at the children’s store says the pop up was an opportunity for families to local authors and hear the inspiration behind their books.

“It’s important to support because they’re trying to get their books out there and we’re a local business so we want to support local just as everyone around us supports us,” Knight said.

All the books that were sold were signed by the authors and there was something for children of all ages to read.

”We’re trying to get more foot traffic in here and I feel like that with our local authors here it will bring a lot of children in and a lot of parents in and I’m really excited for that,” Knight said.

The pop up featured authors Moses Gonzales and his book “The Adventures of Amelia Blayke and the Broken Clock Tower,” author Chip Hall and his book series Cloudland, author Dennis Armstrong and his collection of children’s books, and author Anna Jaworski and her book “My Brother Needs an Operation.”

If you missed the opportunity to come out, Whimsy and Wild will have more fun events coming up. You can check those out on their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Faculty expressed shock at the extent to which political pressures have interfered in a...
Faculty worry about Texas A&M’s future after controversies over higher ed politicization
Faculty Senate letter send July 27, 2023
Texas A&M Faculty Senate to meet with Acting President over suspended professor
Sound of Freedom raises questions about human trafficking in local community.
‘Sound of Freedom’ movie raises questions about human trafficking in BCS community
Texas A&M System
State Board approves new A&M Journalism degree starting this fall

Latest News

To prepare for back to school, new and incoming Bryan Collegiate High students attended Panther...
New Bryan Collegiate students learn what it means to be a Panther
Bryan ISD is looking for educators who would like to participate in it’s Raising Leaders Academy.
Bryan ISD offers program to train potential school leaders
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Roman Popadiuk, sat down with KBTX Friday to discuss how he...
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine discusses on going war, continued needs
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting to appoint interim president, authorize to ‘negotiate a potential settlement of claims of Kathleen McElroy’