Whimsy and Wild Emporium hosted local children’s author pop up

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local children’s authors were invited to come and share their books at Whimsy and Wild Emporium on Friday.

Jordan Knight, an employee at the children’s store says the pop up was an opportunity for families to local authors and hear the inspiration behind their books.

“It’s important to support because they’re trying to get their books out there and we’re a local business so we want to support local just as everyone around us supports us,” Knight said.

All the books that were sold were signed by the authors and there was something for children of all ages to read.

”We’re trying to get more foot traffic in here and I feel like that with our local authors here it will bring a lot of children in and a lot of parents in and I’m really excited for that,” Knight said.

The pop up featured authors Moses Gonzales and his book “The Adventures of Amelia Blayke and the Broken Clock Tower,” author Chip Hall and his book series Cloudland, author Dennis Armstrong and his collection of children’s books, and author Anna Jaworski and her book “My Brother Needs an Operation.”

If you missed the opportunity to come out, Whimsy and Wild will have more fun events coming up. You can check those out on their website by clicking here.

