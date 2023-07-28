Whipping up something fun and fruity with Rush Bowls

By Amy Licerio
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rush Bowls manager, Melissa Brown, says a smoothie bowl is the perfect breakfast or treat for a summer day.

If you have ingredients for a smoothie then you have ingredients for a smoothie bowl!

Brown says the trick is to measure with your heart and add items to match your consistency preference.

“A smoothie bowl is just a blend of a little bit of liquid and frozen fruit blended together to make a nice refreshing bowl,” said Brown.

“It’s a little bit of liquid. It’s thicker than a smoothie, so you can eat it with a spoon in a bowl, so you do about 6 ounces of your liquid, and then whatever frozen fruit you choose. Literally any frozen fruit you would want to put in there and they all blend very well.”

This recipe is for the Peanut Butter and Jelly smoothie bowl.

Add strawberry, banana and frozen yogurt to a blender.

The frozen yogurt is key as it helps with the smoother consistency of the smoothie bowl.

Get creative with toppings by adding chia seeds, fresh fruit, nuts or chocolate chips.

“Most of the bowls come with granola, yeah. And it just adds like a little bit of crunch to the bowl that I really like,” said Brown.

Finally top it off with your favorite nut butter and enjoy!

Not in the mood for blending it up at home? Make your way to Rush Bowls located at 1509 Texas Ave S. in College Station.

