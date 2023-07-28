Witt’s End has quality garments to add to your wardrobe at sale prices

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If spring cleaning didn’t get you motivated to clean out your closet, the Summer Sale at Witt’s End may do the trick!

Owner Karen Kasper says that now is the time to find a quality garment at a great price at Witt’s End.

“Our summer sale is in full swing and our items are anywhere from 40-60% off. It’s great savings on clothing, shoes, and jewelry. We’re just making room for fall. Now is the time to invest in yourself,” said Kasper. “In return you will get a great garment quality garment that will last for a long time.”

And if you are adding some staple pieces to your wardrobe, Kasper suggests clearing out your closet first and donating your gently worn items.

Now is the time to get something that looks fresh and new to make you feel good.

Stop by the store to find denim at 40% off too.

“All of our dresses are half off. So if you need a new dress for this summer for an upcoming wedding or anything, now is the time to get a piece with great savings,” said Kasper.

Stop by Witt’s End today located in Rock Prairie Crossing at 3525 Longmire Dr. in College Station.

