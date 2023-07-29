Asinga breaks men’s U20 100m world record

By Tyler Pounds, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT
SAO PAULO, Brazil – Texas A&M track & field incoming freshman Issam Asinga broke the men’s U20 100m world record with a time of 9.89 (w/0.8) seconds at the South American Athletics Outdoor Championships Friday.

Asinga claimed the gold medal and world record at the championships following a blistering time of 9.89 seconds, which broke the previous U20 world record of 9.91 set by Letsile Tebogo from Botswana. His record time also ranks him tied for fourth in the world this season among all athletes in the 100m. He improved upon his previous best wind legal time (10.02 seconds) by a staggering 0.13 seconds to ensure the record.

In the morning’s prelim, Asinga cruised through to the final with a time of 10.03 which already downed the championships record. He followed that up with a staggering 9.89 second finish, rebreaking his morning championship record in an event which also saw two other athletes break the 10-second mark.

Asinga will represent Suriname at this year’s World Athletics Championships where he will race alongside the reigning world champion and Texas A&M Aggie, Fred Kerley.

