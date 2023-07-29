BCS Together hosts Back to School event bringing hundreds out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of kids connected to the foster care or adoption community got new backpacks and school supplies Saturday thanks to a local organization.

BCS Together held its Back to School Bash bringing families and children from all over the area. The event was for families that have kids or their families in the foster system, kinship families, which are relatives who have unexpectedly taken in kids in the foster system and then families who have adopted either Internationally or privately through the foster system.

Kids got new shoes for school and got to pick out their own backpacks. They also got to enjoy some snacks and games with other kids just like them.

“It’s definitely a huge help because when you think about these families that have unexpectedly taken in kids and the cost of back to school like for me personally just having one kid in elementary school. We probably spend 150 to 200 dollars between school supplies and backpacks and lunch boxes and water bottles and new clothes. So on average, we could save a family, you know, 400 to a thousand dollars depending on how many kids they have and when they’re already doing something that is so important,” Jenni Olowo, the BCS Together Executive Director, said.

Olowo says this event is only possible thanks to community donations.

