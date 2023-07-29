BCS Together hosts Back to School event bringing hundreds out

Kids got new shoes for school and got to pick out their own backpacks.
Kids got new shoes for school and got to pick out their own backpacks.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of kids connected to the foster care or adoption community got new backpacks and school supplies Saturday thanks to a local organization.

BCS Together held its Back to School Bash bringing families and children from all over the area. The event was for families that have kids or their families in the foster system, kinship families, which are relatives who have unexpectedly taken in kids in the foster system and then families who have adopted either Internationally or privately through the foster system.

Kids got new shoes for school and got to pick out their own backpacks. They also got to enjoy some snacks and games with other kids just like them.

“It’s definitely a huge help because when you think about these families that have unexpectedly taken in kids and the cost of back to school like for me personally just having one kid in elementary school. We probably spend 150 to 200 dollars between school supplies and backpacks and lunch boxes and water bottles and new clothes. So on average, we could save a family, you know, 400 to a thousand dollars depending on how many kids they have and when they’re already doing something that is so important,” Jenni Olowo, the BCS Together Executive Director, said.

Olowo says this event is only possible thanks to community donations.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M System
Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting to appoint interim president, authorize to ‘negotiate a potential settlement of claims of Kathleen McElroy’
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are searching for a man who ran away after...
Chase ends in College Station, DPS still searching for suspect
A group of Houston men are in custody after being accused of stealing more than $21,000 from...
Houston men arrested in Brazos County, accused of robbing ATM
As things continue to heat up across not only the state but the nation, Forest Service...
Wildfires burn across Texas as high temperatures continue
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Trinity county standoff ends with one in custody, deputy injured with a hammer
Trinity County standoff ends with one in custody, deputy injured with a hammer
A total of $49,044.24 were raised during the four-day event at Texas Roadhouse in College...
Thousands of dollars raised during tip-a-cop fundraiser
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Bryan ISD offers program to train potential school leaders
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
House Bill 8 to change how community colleges are funded