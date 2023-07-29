H.S. football practice starts on Monday for Bryan High

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ricky Tullos and the Bryan Vikings will be like a lot of teams across the state that will open up football practice on Monday.

A lot of the larger high school football teams across the state held spring practice, but Bryan passed on spring ball and because of that start on Monday and are hoping that extra week pays off.

“At first, I did not like the fact, but now I see the meaning behind it and why they want an extra week before everybody, and I love it,” Bryan Wide Receiver Terrence Lewis said.

“It’s here and it seems like every year it goes faster and faster. Your summers get shorter, the springs feel like they go faster and I don’t know what it is but it gets on us pretty quick,” Bryan Head Coach Rick Tullos said. “I know we’re fired up around here to get started.”

The Vikings will open up the regular season on August 25 on the road against the Waller Bulldogs.

