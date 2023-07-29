H.S. football practice starts on Monday for Bryan High

Bryan gearing up for start of football practice Monday
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ricky Tullos and the Bryan Vikings will be like a lot of teams across the state that will open up football practice on Monday.

A lot of the larger high school football teams across the state held spring practice, but Bryan passed on spring ball and because of that start on Monday and are hoping that extra week pays off.

“At first, I did not like the fact, but now I see the meaning behind it and why they want an extra week before everybody, and I love it,” Bryan Wide Receiver Terrence Lewis said.

“It’s here and it seems like every year it goes faster and faster. Your summers get shorter, the springs feel like they go faster and I don’t know what it is but it gets on us pretty quick,” Bryan Head Coach Rick Tullos said. “I know we’re fired up around here to get started.”

The Vikings will open up the regular season on August 25 on the road against the Waller Bulldogs.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Faculty expressed shock at the extent to which political pressures have interfered in a...
Faculty worry about Texas A&M’s future after controversies over higher ed politicization
Faculty Senate letter send July 27, 2023
Texas A&M Faculty Senate to meet with Acting President over suspended professor
Sound of Freedom raises questions about human trafficking in local community.
‘Sound of Freedom’ movie raises questions about human trafficking in BCS community
Texas A&M System
Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting to appoint interim president, authorize to ‘negotiate a potential settlement of claims of Kathleen McElroy’

Latest News

Asinga breaks men’s U20 100m world record
Bryan gearing up for start of football practice Monday
Bryan gearing up for start of football practice Monday
SEC Preview: Mississippi State News 3 at 6
SEC Preview: Mississippi State News 3 at 6
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers
SEC Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs