Hundreds compete in pole vault national championships at Mac Vault Academy

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Highway 6 between Bryan-College Station and Navasota has been a busy spot the past few days.

Hundreds of pole vaulters from across the country are competing in the Summer National Championships hosted by Mac Vault Academy.

Jumpers range from 8 years old to 78 years old and are invited to the championship meet after qualifying in regional meets throughout the summer.

The final event going on this evening is the boys’ 17 and 18 year old division.

This is the second year Mac Vault Academy has hosted the event.

“We went to their meet a couple years ago and their was 40 kids on the runway and you can imagine in this heat.. trying to survive with that many competitors on one runway.. it was just miserable,” Brittany McEver, Mac Vault Academy event organizer said. “Several clubs asked us to host it since we have a larger facility, and so we tried it out last year and had a really great response and they asked us to do it again this year.”

Brittany McEver and her father pole vaulted at Texas A&M.

They also have an indoor facility that provides training and lessons.

