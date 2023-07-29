Millie the Bombers’ Bat Dog a big hit in 8-3 victory over Baton Rouge

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers won their second straight game Friday night with an 8-3 win over Baton Rouge at Edible Field.

The Bombers broke the game open thanks to a 5 run third inning. All five runs were unearned and could have been looked upon as a bit boring, but in another promotional homerun Uri Geva saw Millie, from Sit Means Sit, become an immediate crowd favorite serving as the Bombers’ Bat Dog and retrieving bats during the frame.

The Bombers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a single to right center by Jacob Guerero that drove in Hunter Autrey.

Trent Tompkins, a Rudder High School product, picked up the win thanks to hit free 4 inning performance that saw him strikeout four Rougarou.

The Bombers will put their two game winning streak on the line Saturday in the regular season finale against the Seguin River Monsters. First pitch is set for 7:05pm.

