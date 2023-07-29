SEC Preview: Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - In just four weeks from Saturday, Vanderbilt will be the first team to kick off the college football season.

For the second straight year Vandy has a week zero contest against Hawaii.

The Commodores are in the third year under Head Coach Clark Lea and he recently got a contract extension.

Just a couple week’s ago Lea, who is also a Vandy alum, was awarded a three year contract extension that goes through the 2029 season.

The Vanderbilt football team opened fall camp earlier this week on Wednesday.They’re coming off a 5-7 season that produced back to back SEC wins against Kentucky and Florida late in the season.

Now the team says they’re building on the foundation they’ve laid the last two seasons.

“This is the most excited I’ve ever been for a fall and it’s not because I think it’s going to be easy, but actually because I think it’s going to be really challenging,” Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea said. “Good things take time, and this will be as good of a team as we’ve had up to this point.”

“We’re just taking in Coach Lea’s message and we’re feeling really good about this season,” Vanderbilt defensive back Jaylen Mahone said. “Especially coming back with a majority of our defense, so that’s really good and continuing the continuity as well.”

Vanderbilt and Hawaii kick off on August 26 in Nashville at 6:30 p.m. The week zero contest allows Vandy to have two bye weeks later in the season.

