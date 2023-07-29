St. Mary’s Catholic Center opens new church Saturday, open to the public Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of people gathered to worship at the new St. Mary’s Catholic Church Saturday for the first time.

This was a group of invited guests to the first Dedication Mass, but it will open to the public Sunday. Just months ago, the dome was lifted to the top of the church after breaking ground in 2021. Finally, people are getting a look inside.

Every inch of the new church has something to look at, incredibly detailed stained glass, decorated altars and artwork surrounding the new sanctuary.

“The reason we built the new church was we kind of ran out of space in our other church. And so I think there’s just an excitement that more people now can come, more people can have a seat here in the church and more people can encounter the Lord. I think that’s really the excitement of the purpose of building the new church, was that more people could come here and Worship the Lord,” Fr. Will Straton, the Pastor, said.

Fr. Starton says now, they’re looking forward to inviting the community.

“The church will be open. We’ll have some of our staff here to give tours and just answer questions, and so anybody is welcome to come and check out the new church,” he said.

This will begin Sunday, with four masses available for anyone wanting to attend.

Beyond the Dedication weekend, Fr. Straton says they’re ready to welcome countless students, parents and community members.

“It’s just awesome to be able to see this church to see so many people who will be worshiping here will be coming to encounter the Lord here those who will practice their faith or those who will become Catholic,” he said.

Sunday services will be taking place at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. with a Spanish mass at 1:00 p.m. St. Mary’s is located at 603 Church Avenue in College Station.

