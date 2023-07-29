Trinity county standoff ends with one in custody, deputy injured with a hammer

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced a suspect is in custody after a five-hour stand-off began late Friday night.

During a FaceBook Live, Sheriff Wallace said the suspect injured a deputy by hitting him in the head with a hammer. The deputy was transported to receive medical treatment for a possible concussion. The suspect was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The wanted suspect was located inside an R.V. near Groveton. The sheriff said the man had a felony warrant out for his arrest. During the standoff, deputies used multiple tactics including the use of rubber bullets and beanbag projectiles, pepper spray and gas deployment, as well as the use of a taser.

