Events to kick off first weekend of August

Messina Hoff kicks off Harvest Fest
By Heather Kovar
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are plenty of events to help you kick off the first weekend of August.

Starting Friday, Messina Hoff Winery in Bryan starts it’s monthlong Harvest Festival with it’s first Moonlit Harvest. You’ll pick and stomp grapes and get a t-shirt with your purple footprints. There’s a blessing of the wines and dinner. The other Moonlit Harvests are August 11th and 25th.

Stomp grapes at Messina Hoff's Harvest Festival in August
Then Saturday morning, Messina Hof hosts it’s first Daytime Harvest. Just like the Moonlight festivals you can pick and stomp grapes and get a footprint shirt. You’ll also be able to build you own brunch box. Daytime fest takes place every Saturday in august. Tickets can be bought on their website.

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley will have a free, family friendly event on Saturday, Community Art Day. There will be treats, activities, and of course arts and crafts. You can also learn more about the Arts Council. It will take place from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m.

I Heart Bryan will host it’s Belong In Bryan meet and mingle on Saturday. The goal is to introduce new residents to other Bryan/College Station residents and to show what Bryan has to offer. It will takes place at at Big Shots Golf in Bryan from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. New residents will also will get a goodie bag if they sign up prior to the event on eventbrite.

Belong In Bryan hosts its next Meet & Mingle.
