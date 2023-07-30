‘Pride 100′ seeks to raise $10k with 100 donors gifting $100 each

Donors will vote to share the $10,000 with a nominated organization that supports the local LGBTQIA+ community
The next information meeting is slated for Thursday, September 14th at 6 pm at Vino Boheme in Downtown Bryan.
The next information meeting is slated for Thursday, September 14th at 6 pm at Vino Boheme in Downtown Bryan.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a display of unity and generosity, a new and charitable group has emerged with the goal of financially boosting local nonprofit groups and organizations that support the local LGBTQIA+ community.

It’s called Pride 100 and the concept is simple: Find at least 100 people in the Bryan-College Station area to commit to donating $100, and then gift the $10,000 total to a group that supports local members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The first donation event is planned for November 13th, 2023.

During the meeting, three organizations selected from a pool of nominations will be invited to present their cause to the Pride 100 members.

After the presentations, the members vote, and everyone donates $100 to the selected nonprofit.

Following November’s meeting, Pride 100 will do this three times per year.

“We wanted to create an opportunity where our community could come together and directly support organizations that are making a difference for LGBTQIA+ individuals,” said Pride 100 President Adrian Capetillo. “It’s not just about the money; it’s about the collective effort and sense of belonging that comes from knowing we’re all in this together.”

Nonprofits that are not selected for funding during a meeting can be resubmitted for consideration in subsequent meetings, providing them with multiple opportunities to receive support.

“Pride 100 is not just a one-time initiative. It’s an ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in our community year after year,” said Capetillo. “We look forward to seeing our efforts grow and supporting more local organizations in the future.”

Another information meeting is slated for Thursday, September 14th at 6 pm at Vino Boheme in Downtown Bryan.

Membership in Pride 100 is annual, requiring members to re-register each year.

To become a Pride 100 member or learn more about the nomination process click here.

