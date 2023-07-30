Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain

The Texas Rangers have placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain and recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The scuffling Texas Rangers placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain and recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock.

The move was made retroactive to July 27. Eovaldi and manager Bruce Bochy both said they expect the right-hander to be ready to go when he's eligible to come off the IL.

Eovaldi had an MRI recently and threw a bullpen when the AL West leaders were in Houston, “and toward the end of it it, it just didn't feel right," he said Sunday. The All-Star described it as “an achy feeling that just doesn't feel normal" on the outside of his elbow.

He last made a start on July 18 against Tampa Bay and had his next start pushed back twice. At one point he thought he'd start Sunday against the San Diego Padres.

Instead, he landed on the IL.

“I kind of expected it,” Eovaldi said. “We ended up throwing another bullpen when we were in Houston and it just didn't feel as good as I was hoping for. Where we are, the timing of the season and everything like that, we feel like this isn't something I needed to be grinding through or battling through. We'll take the time, whether it be a week or two, go from there and be ready for the postseason and the end of the season.”

Eovaldi (11-3, 2.69 ERA) will be evaluated by the team's medical staff after the Rangers return to Texas following this series. The Rangers had lost six of eight games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

As things continue to heat up across not only the state but the nation, Forest Service...
Wildfires burn across Texas as high temperatures continue
A group of Houston men are in custody after being accused of stealing more than $21,000 from...
Houston men arrested in Brazos County, accused of robbing ATM
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are searching for a man who ran away after...
Chase ends in College Station, DPS still searching for suspect
This was a group of invited guests to the first Dedication mass, but it will open to the public...
St. Mary’s Catholic Center opens new church Saturday, open to the public Sunday
Texas A&M System
Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting to appoint interim president, authorize to ‘negotiate a potential settlement of claims of Kathleen McElroy’

Latest News

Houston Astros
Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe lead Rays past Astros 8-2
Dallas Wings
Las Vegas puts home win streak on the line against Dallas
Texas Rangers
Padres look to sweep series against the Rangers
Texas Rangers
Rangers agree to acquire Scherzer while losing 4-0 to Padres, their 6th loss in 8 games