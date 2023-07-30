SEC Preview: Georgia Bulldogs

By Darryl V Bruffett
Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATHENS, Georgia (KBTX) -- The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for another exciting college football season with their sights set on an unprecedented 3-peat as College Football’s National Champions. Head Coach Kirby Smart, with a roster filled with talented players, is confident that the Bulldogs can maintain their relevancy and continue their winning ways.

Last season, Stetson Bennett played a crucial role in leading Georgia to back-to-back National Championships, but with his departure, the Bulldogs will be placing their hopes in the hands of a new signal caller. The race for the starting quarterback position features three strong contenders: junior Carson Beck, redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff, and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton.

Georgia Cornerback Kamari Lassiter expressed confidence in the quarterbacks, emphasizing their composure and ability to manage the offense effectively. Additionally, the team can rely on All-American tight end Brock Bowers, who returns this season after an impressive performance last year, leading the team in receptions with 63 for 942 yards and 7 touchdowns. However, Bowers is well aware that success can lead to complacency, and the team’s hunger for victory must remain strong if they aim to achieve the elusive 3-peat.

The Bulldogs’ determined mentality extends to the defensive side of the field, where 8 starters, including Lassiter, return to anchor the team. Lassiter started all 15 games as a sophomore last season and is committed to avoiding complacency and upholding the team’s high standards.

Coach Smart praises players like Javon Bullard, who exemplify a selfless attitude and embrace the team concept wholeheartedly. These players, often overlooked in recruiting, have become vital assets to the Bulldogs’ success.

As Georgia gears up for the 2023 season, Coach Smart and the entire team understand that they have all the necessary components in place to compete at the highest level. However, the key to maintaining their dominance lies in avoiding significant injuries and getting the ball to bounce their way during crucial moments throughout the season.

Georgia kicks off the 2023 season at home on September 2nd against Tennessee-Martin.

