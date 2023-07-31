The Arts Council features artist Mary Claire Maloney

By Amy Licerio
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mary Claire Maloney joined The Three to share what inspires her to paint.

“I paint my travels and during COVID when I really couldn’t travel out of the country, I ended up painting all around Brenham, near College Stations and other places. So it still counts as painting my travels,” said Maloney. “I even have some paintings from Washington on the Brazos Independent.”

Maloney has traveled to other countries and has a collection of artwork to prove it.

Some paintings show the beauty of Italy, mostly Venice. She has also been to Greece.

The Arts Council is featuring Maloney’s artwork this summer.

“It’s it’s a great honor,” said Maloney. “ I’m happy that it was able to happen, that’s like in like a check mark.”

Stop by The Arts Council to look at her travel from June 6 to August 5.

