Be Remarkable: RV Park manager praised for always going above and beyond to help others

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a world where good help can be hard to find, the Aggieland RV Park community has discovered a true gem in their property manager, Barbara Berry. Known for always going above and beyond her duties, Barbara has become the heart and soul of the park, earning her the Be Remarkable award this week.

Berry, 71, has been the park manager at Aggieland RV Park, nestled along Highway 6 near Highway 21 in Bryan, for the past year. Her journey to this role began three years ago when she moved to the area, and the opportunity to oversee the park came knocking last year. Excited by the prospect, Barbara eagerly embraced the position, driven by her love for talking to people and her passion for building a tight-knit community.

“The people out here, they are long-term residents, and they are like family,” Barbara shared with a beaming smile. “Everybody helps each other. It’s like one big family.”

Those who know Barbara and have experienced her selflessness know that she is the glue that keeps the Aggieland RV Park community together. No matter the time or day, weekday or weekend, Barbara is always there to lend a helping hand. Her commitment to her residents and her work ethic is truly remarkable.

One of the park’s residents, Ladell McGee, was the one who nominated Barbara for the Be Remarkable award. “Barbara goes above and beyond to do everything for everybody in the neighborhood,” Ladell stated. “She even works on her days off, taking phone calls after hours and making sure everyone receives their mail or packages, even if it’s as late as 9 or 10 o’clock at night. She truly goes the extra mile.”

For Barbara, her dedication to her work is deeply rooted in her upbringing. “I think it comes mainly from my mother because that’s the way she was,” Barbara humbly explained. “If something needs to be done, you do it. You don’t ask questions, you don’t hesitate, you just go do it. That’s the way I was raised.”

This is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Barbara Berry with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

