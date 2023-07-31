Bombers wrap up regular season with win over River Monsters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Seguin River Monsters 8-5 Sunday night at Edible Field in the regular season finale.

Ben Columbus had a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning that proved to be the difference. That gave the Bombers a 6-5 lead. Kamden Kelton then drove Columbus home with an RBI double.

The Bombers added an insurance run in the eighth inning with an RBI triple from Cole Plowman that scored Christian Smith Johnson.

The Bombers got on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI double from Jacob Guerrero and a 2 RBI triple from Smith Johnson. That gave Brazos Valley a 3-2 lead. The River Monsters took an early lead 2-0 in the first inning and took the lead again 4-3 in the fifth.

Kaboom also gifted KBTX an Edible Arrangement for being the “sweetheart of the game.”

The Bombers will begin the TCL playoffs on Tuesday on the road in Louisiana.

Shoutout to @bv_bombers and Kaboom for gifting @KBTXNews with an edible arrangement tonight! pic.twitter.com/dYQn8zRTyv — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) July 31, 2023

