Bryan woman arrested accused of allowing children to be sexually abused

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is in custody after College Station police say she knew three children were being sexually abused and did nothing to stop it.

Tomasa Batz-Ajche, 35, is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Authorities say back in May of 2021 on of the children told staff at her school that her stepfather had been touching her for multiple years.

CSPD says when the child would tell Batz-Ajche about the incidents she would be accused of lying and being disrespectful.

Probable cause reports say the abuse continued from May 2021 - March 2023.

Batz- Ajche is charged with three counts of child endangerment and is held on bonds totaling $150,000

She also has an ICE immigration hold in place.

