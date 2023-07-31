City of Bryan approves indoor facility for Texas A&M Tennis

BRYAN, Texas – The City of Bryan in conjunction with Texas A&M University approved on Monday the landmark construction of a new multipurpose indoor tennis facility that will serve as the indoor home of the Aggie men’s and women’s tennis programs.

Currently the only school in the SEC without an indoor tennis facility, the addition of the multipurpose facility makes Texas A&M a more viable option to host conference, NCAA and national events like the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. The complex will give Aggie student-athletes the opportunity to train for indoor competition while at A&M and for their professional careers. Additionally, the facility will allow outdoor matches impacted by inclement weather to continue as scheduled. The project is expected to be completed 24 months after the signing of the agreement by all parties.

The 65,000-square-foot facility will feature six courts that meet NCAA and United States Tennis Association standards and will be located in Travis Bryan Midtown Park, just over three miles from the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Both the men’s and women’s tennis programs have asserted themselves as national powers and league juggernauts over the last decade. Since A&M’s arrival into the SEC, the men’s program has amassed four conference titles and the women’s squad has won three, all within the last two seasons. Between the two, they have combined for 13 Sweet 16 appearances, five Elite Eights and two national semifinal berths.

Director of Athletics Ross Bjork Statement

“I want to thank the Bryan City Council and Mayor Gutierrez for their vision and support in approving the agreement to build a brand-new indoor tennis and multipurpose complex at Midtown Park that will serve our entire community and especially our Texas A&M tennis programs. We appreciate the innovative and collaborative approach the City of Bryan staff has taken with this project and for creating a win-win situation that will have long lasting benefits across Aggieland.

The development of Midtown Park as a major destination and the proximity to the Mitchell Tennis Center made this a perfect place to create an indoor tennis complex. We started this conversation back in early 2021 and I want to commend and give a big thanks to the former Mayor of Bryan, Andrew Nelson, for his vision to start this process and create the momentum to get this project finalized. We appreciate the support of the Texas A&M Administration for supporting this initiative and look forward to creating many championship opportunities for Aggie tennis in this first-class facility.”

City of Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez Statement

“The indoor tennis and multipurpose facility will complement our Legends Event Center, that has already exceeded our performance and usage expectations. The facility will expand our local recreation and national sports tourism capabilities as well as be an indoor tennis home for our phenomenal partner, Texas A&M.”

Men’s Tennis Head Coach Steve Denton Statement

“It was with tremendous excitement that I heard the news about our indoor tennis facility. I want to, first of all, thank Ross Bjork and all those involved at Texas A&M for their leadership in ensuring the success of our tennis student-athletes and our tennis programs for many years to come. Since its inception, this project has always been a joint venture between the City of Bryan and Texas A&M. I want to thank Mayor Bobby Gutierrez and all those involved at the City of Bryan who had a hand in making this day come to fruition. This indoor facility will not only serve Texas A&M and all of our athletes, but all the tennis players in the Brazos Valley and beyond. Today, the sport of tennis got a huge win!”

Women’s Tennis Head Coach Mark Weaver Statement

“I would like to thank Mayor Gutierrez and our administration at Texas A&M for their leadership in the process of bringing indoor tennis to the City of Bryan and Aggieland. This will ultimately help our team with our practices, scheduling of matches and preparing for the national indoor championships. This will be a wonderful addition to the great product that we already have in place with our women’s tennis team at Texas A&M.”

