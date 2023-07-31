CSHS Senior receives $10,000 scholarship
Elizabeth Morton is being recognized for her work with the yearbook.
Published: Jul. 31, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Balfour’s scholarship program that recognizes high school seniors who make an extraordinary contribution to their school’s yearbook recognized College Station High School’s Elizabeth Morton as one of their 10 recipients.
The scholarship is worth $10,000 and aims to support students who are exceeding in the world of journalism.
