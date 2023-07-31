CSHS Senior receives $10,000 scholarship

Elizabeth Morton is being recognized for her work with the yearbook.
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Balfour’s scholarship program that recognizes high school seniors who make an extraordinary contribution to their school’s yearbook recognized College Station High School’s Elizabeth Morton as one of their 10 recipients.

The scholarship is worth $10,000 and aims to support students who are exceeding in the world of journalism.

