CSPD: Teen steals car, wrecks it to avoid going to jail

The vehicle was stolen from a home on Anderson Street.
18-year-old Ashton Hernandez is accused of stealing a car Monday morning and crashing it on...
18-year-old Ashton Hernandez is accused of stealing a car Monday morning and crashing it on purpose.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Justin Dorsey and Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station teenager was taken into custody on Monday after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it on purpose.

Just before 4:30 am Monday, authorities responded to a home on the 400 block of Anderson Street for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Police say 18-year-old Ashton Hernandez broke into the 2018 Dodge Charger and took off.

While driving away at a high rate of speed. officers saw him turn onto Raymond Stover Parkway and smash into a light pole.

Hernandez told police he wrecked on purpose to hurt himself and avoid going to jail.

His charges include criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest.

According to online jail reports, Hernandez has been arrested 5 times since December 2021.

