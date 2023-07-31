Faculty members from across the country dismayed over investigation of Texas A&M professor

Texas A&M System
Texas A&M System(Texas A&M University System)
By Heather Kovar and Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - July 25, 2023 The Academic Freedom Alliance has sent Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp a letter, expressing concern over the suspension and investigation into a professor for comments she made as a guest lecturer in a college class.

The letter is from the The Academic Freedom Alliance, a coalition of faculty members from across the country and across the ideological spectrum who say they are committed to upholding the principles of academic freedom and professorial free speech.

The letter refers to Joy Alonzo, a Texas A&M University professor who had given a lecture on the opioid crisis at the University of Texas Medical Branch. During that lecture, a student had accused her of disparaging Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during the talk.

Shortly after, she was suspended and investigated by A&M.

The Academic Freedom Alliance writes to Sharp, saying his office was reportedly intimately involved in these activities.

“The investigation and suspension lasted two weeks, and even though she was cleared of any wrongdoing, university leaders at both the University of Texas and Texas A&M wound up sending out emails that were clearly designed to discourage constitutionally protected speech by members of their faculties in order to avoid offending students or state politicians.”

Academic Freedom Alliance

The letter goes on to say the Alliance is relieved that the investigation was eventually dropped, but that they feel it never should have been launched in the first place, saying “this affair shows a disturbing lack of concern with academic freedom principles in the Texas A&M System. "

“I write on behalf of the Academic Freedom Alliance to express our firm view that the university’s actions represent an egregious violation of the principles of academic freedom and

the university’s responsibilities under the First Amendment.”

Keith Whittington, Founding Chair, Academic Committee, Academic Freedom Alliance

They also stated that Texas A&M University is subjected to the limits of the first amendment of the constitution as well as its own contractual commitments.

The Academic Freedom Alliance called on Texas A&M to publicly affirm in the future it will adhere to “principles of academic freedom and free speech” and to reassure faculty that they will not be threatened with termination if they say critical things about state policy.

https://www.scribd.com/document/662068727/AFA-Letter-to-Texas-a-M-on-Joy-Alonzo

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As things continue to heat up across not only the state but the nation, Forest Service...
Wildfires burn across Texas as high temperatures continue
A group of Houston men are in custody after being accused of stealing more than $21,000 from...
Houston men arrested in Brazos County, accused of robbing ATM
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are searching for a man who ran away after...
Chase ends in College Station, DPS still searching for suspect
This was a group of invited guests to the first Dedication mass, but it will open to the public...
St. Mary’s Catholic Center opens new church Saturday, open to the public Sunday
Texas A&M System
Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting to appoint interim president, authorize to ‘negotiate a potential settlement of claims of Kathleen McElroy’

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
SEC Preview: Vanderbilt 10pm
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Hundreds compete in pole vault national championships at Mac Vault Academy
Sunday Evening Weather Update - July 30
Messina Hoff kicks off Harvest Fest
Events to kick off first weekend of August