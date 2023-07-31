Grab a healthy, refreshing lunch at Casa do Brasil’s salad bar

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Don’t let a heavy lunch weigh you down for the rest of your day.

Casa do Brasil has the perfect option for a healthy, refreshing meal.

Their extravagant $15 salad bar has more than 50 options.

Plus, they cater to most dietary restrictions.

“We have options for pescatarians, vegetarians, keto, and 98% of our menu is gluten free,” General Manager, Jarbas Gottardo, said.

The salad bar includes more than just your basic, every day salads.

“We also have a great hot dish bar over there with some seasonal soups. Those are plantain chips. We also have a great selection of imported cheeses and meats. Of course, it’s a perfect time right now in the summer to grab one of our refreshing salads,” Gorttardo said.

Some of the items you’ll see in the salad bar this summer are seasonal, so with the fall season, they’ll change.

If this sounds like something you want to try out, take advantage of their current lunchtime deal.

“We’re running a great special. I think that it’s the best deal in town. $15 for the salad bar and if you want to add a like a meat protein, it’s another $6,” Gorttado said.

You can make a reservation for the all-you-can-eat salad bar here or just walk in and talk to the host at the host stand for a table at lunchtime.

To view Casa do Brasil’s full menu, visit the website here.

